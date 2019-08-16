Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) to pay $0.35 on Sep 10, 2019; Mdu Resources Group (holding CO (MDU) Shorts Increased By 12.38%

Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) is expected to pay $0.35 on Sep 10, 2019. (NASDAQ:TSCO) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Tractor Supply Co’s current price of $99.36 translates into 0.35% yield. Tractor Supply Co’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $99.36. About 1.06M shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results

Mdu Resources Group Inc (holding CO (NYSE:MDU) had an increase of 12.38% in short interest. MDU’s SI was 2.91M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.38% from 2.59 million shares previously. With 1.19 million avg volume, 2 days are for Mdu Resources Group Inc (holding CO (NYSE:MDU)’s short sellers to cover MDU’s short positions. The SI to Mdu Resources Group Inc (holding CO’s float is 1.56%. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.41. About 639,666 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.23 billion. The firm operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services divisions. It has a 17.98 P/E ratio. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $117’s average target is 17.75% above currents $99.36 stock price. Tractor Supply had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10400 target in Friday, April 26 report. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 16 by Piper Jaffray. Morgan Stanley maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $96 target. Wedbush maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) on Friday, April 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 23.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.99 billion. The firm offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. It has a 22.14 P/E ratio. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states.