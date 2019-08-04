Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stock Rose While Hendershot Investments Has Lowered Position; Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake Lifted by Blume Capital Management Inc

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 43,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 8.09 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 40,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 29,120 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 69,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $107.06. About 974,649 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15,320 shares to 31,565 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 13,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,529 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Oil & Gas E&P Spdr Etf (XOP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 12,324 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Money Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). California-based Diligent Limited Liability has invested 0.4% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 23,240 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 27,824 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 166,900 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.17% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 50,100 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 2.50 million shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Com Inc reported 0.08% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Communication has invested 0.08% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Nuance Limited Liability Com holds 2.8% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. Century Companies Inc accumulated 13.19 million shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 68,797 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.19% or 1.83M shares.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98M and $291.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 14,100 shares to 217,745 shares, valued at $11.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.67 million for 25.49 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce And Com Inc stated it has 89,295 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 1,926 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.19% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Bessemer Group stated it has 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Georgia-based Willis Investment Counsel has invested 1.33% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). New Amsterdam Partners Lc accumulated 4,314 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited, Delaware-based fund reported 14,982 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 844,172 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Livingston Gru Asset Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.25% or 5,797 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 1,365 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Albion Group Ut owns 7,600 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 10,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.07% or 145,546 shares.