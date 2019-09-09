Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stock Price Rose While Shellback Capital LP Has Lifted Holding by $3.40 Million; As Keysight Technologies (MAA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Hahn Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $501.17 Million

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (MAA) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 4,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 312,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.11 billion, down from 316,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $128.82. About 378,757 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 07/05/2018 – MAA Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 21/03/2018 – Pilot Flying J Announces 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show Booth Lineup; 09/03/2018 – Mid-America Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 08/03/2018 – MELINTA: MENARINI GROUP SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR DELAFLOXACIN; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q OPER REV. $386.0M, EST. $384.4M; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK ON TRACK TO FILE MAA IN EU IN 2H; 09/03/2018 – MAA GROUP BHD MAAS.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3 SEN PER SHARE UNDER THE SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND SYSTEM FOR FY ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018; 26/03/2018 – Bayer Sees Submitting MAA in EU in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q EPS 42c

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $103.54. About 1.84 million shares traded or 59.32% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) by 1,726 shares to 194,848 shares, valued at $27.78 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emcor Group (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 3,067 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Ltd has 0.01% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Prtn Gp Holding Ag has 0.35% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested 0.08% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Qs Ltd Company has 8,874 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.12% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 7,301 shares. Ellington Grp Llc invested in 4,700 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated has 22,940 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 15,830 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Guardian Life Of America has invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 23,084 shares.

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 2.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $172.71M for 20.91 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Corporation In stated it has 0.04% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 94,724 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Liability holds 5,646 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 34,654 shares. Aviva Pcl accumulated 0.03% or 46,051 shares. Windward Capital Mgmt Com Ca, California-based fund reported 3,080 shares. Bluestein R H And reported 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Synovus Financial invested in 0.01% or 3,671 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company owns 5,840 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Prudential holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 124,507 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 460,343 shares. 3,335 are owned by Mufg Americas. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 15,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.