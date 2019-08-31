Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stake Boosted by Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc; Brunswick (BC) Shareholder Cannell Peter B & Company Upped Stake

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 11,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 28,056 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 16,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $101.88. About 824,700 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corporation (BC) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 12,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 703,970 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.43M, up from 691,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 889,231 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Redwood Mngmt Limited Company has 0.17% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 50,000 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 100,714 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Lc holds 11,954 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 13,081 shares. Gru has 173,628 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. D E Shaw stated it has 0.09% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 57,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,839 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech holds 0.05% or 7,400 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 74,243 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 75,906 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.03% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 1.48 million shares. Somerset Tru Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 8,734 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Llc reported 26,001 shares stake. Jefferies Group Inc Llc stated it has 15,517 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,108 shares to 45,452 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 153,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Property Reit.

