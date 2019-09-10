Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Shares Rose While Hendershot Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.92 Million; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Valuation Rose, Credit Agricole S A Boosted Its Holding by $9.08 Million

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 86.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 88,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 190,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, up from 101,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $113.18. About 2.51 million shares traded or 55.06% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 40,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 29,120 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 69,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.62B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 927,015 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Advsr Ltd has invested 3.08% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Advisor Partners Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 2,993 shares. Brown Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Principal Gp Inc reported 187,208 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Sei Invs Co accumulated 150,562 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Md holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 16,480 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 108 shares. Synovus Finance Corp reported 3,671 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 136,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Davenport And Lc invested in 3,239 shares or 0% of the stock. British Columbia Invest invested in 0.03% or 33,323 shares. Bb&T has 11,847 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 224,051 shares stake. Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 22,847 shares.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.22M for 25.19 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98 million and $291.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,419 shares to 102,733 shares, valued at $20.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,707 are held by Regal Invest Advsr Limited Liability. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Boston Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moors Cabot Inc holds 0.36% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 52,026 shares. 400 were accumulated by Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd. Hexavest Incorporated holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 661,240 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Prudential Public Ltd Company stated it has 28,626 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.23% or 3,138 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 13,012 shares stake. Toth Advisory reported 60 shares stake. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Liability Co has 0.17% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Donaldson Management Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Private Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 2,266 shares.