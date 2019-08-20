Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Shareholder Wellington Management Group Llp Trimmed Its Position by $1.37 Million; Netapp (NTAP) Holder Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $2.30 Million as Share Value Declined

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 33,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 160,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, down from 194,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 1.11 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 34.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 14,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 40,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $101.36. About 464,911 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.68M for 24.13 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 3.06 million shares to 7.98M shares, valued at $111.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 13,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 567,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings has 43,735 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Capital Limited Lc reported 710 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company has 250,812 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The accumulated 23,021 shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division has invested 0.07% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Brinker Capital Inc owns 21,122 shares. Andra Ap reported 73,500 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 406,800 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.77 million shares. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). National Bank Of Montreal Can has 460,343 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests owns 504 shares. 519,319 are held by Westfield Mgmt L P. Cibc Ww Corp holds 46,260 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.31% or 307,085 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Raymond James Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 207,095 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York invested 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Asset Management One Ltd holds 0.05% or 128,687 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 0.15% or 27,613 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.11% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. 103,762 are held by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Kistler invested 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 3,535 shares. Moreover, Investec Asset Mngmt North America Incorporated has 0.29% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 212 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

