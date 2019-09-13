Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Shareholder Td Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $700,704; Frontier Capital Management Co Holding in Burlington Stores (BURL) Has Upped as Share Value Rose

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 6,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 21,595 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 15,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 340,482 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 70,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 412,275 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.15M, up from 341,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $196.5. About 60,777 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Limited Com holds 0.05% or 863,629 shares in its portfolio. 2,640 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co. 179,066 were reported by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.04% or 851,143 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Brandywine Global owns 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 67 shares. Amica Mutual Communications invested 0.05% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Windward Ca stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 28,852 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited holds 5,626 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,000 are held by Utd Fire Group Inc Inc Inc. D E Shaw And Company owns 14,099 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.06% or 256,893 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Management holds 0.03% or 19,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tractor Supply Company Celebrates 92nd Annual FFA Convention with Limited Edition T-Shirt Fundraiser – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Tractor Supply Company’s (NASDAQ:TSCO) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Tractor Supply (TSCO) Down 13.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SFE, SPOT, TSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 120,808 shares to 294,448 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) by 8,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,144 shares, and cut its stake in Acacia Communications Inc..