Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Raised Position by $2.46 Million

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 12,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,346 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 26,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $111.38. About 478,314 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 106.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $191.73. About 509,752 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, up 7.10% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.69 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $218.36 million for 15.38 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 187.30% EPS growth.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 27,296 shares to 29,361 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 8,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

