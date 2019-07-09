Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Shareholder Provident Investment Management Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Valueworks Decreased Its Holding by $449,540

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 16,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 79,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 3.51 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 97.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 136,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,900 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 139,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.05. About 400,872 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc holds 0.44% or 395,451 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Capital LP has invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability has 100,308 shares. Rampart Invest Communications Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,776 shares. Franklin Resource holds 395,843 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 22,970 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 92,931 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc holds 0.06% or 14,982 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 49,368 shares. 496 were accumulated by Trustmark Bank Department. Capital Limited Llc owns 710 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications invested in 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,050 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Research Company Incorporated stated it has 3,300 shares.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, up 7.10% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.69 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $218.35 million for 15.20 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 187.30% EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 83,490 shares to 572,088 shares, valued at $29.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 127,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 157 shares. Fernwood Investment Ltd Liability has 0.48% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 31,318 shares. Allen Inv Lc has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Glenview Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.92% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Horizon Invs Limited Company has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Argent reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Moors & Cabot has 0.91% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 481,394 shares. Smithfield Tru Communications holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 26,296 shares. Hartford Inv owns 131,849 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. King Street Cap Lp holds 11.30M shares. Catalyst Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.12% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Princeton Port Strategies Lc has invested 0.42% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 6,121 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71 million for 31.18 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.