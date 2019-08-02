Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Shareholder Park Presidio Capital Has Cut Stake by $25.67 Million; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Upped Stake in Copart (CPRT) by $600,000 as Valuation Rose

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 77,639 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 43.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 264,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.24 million, down from 604,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $107.22. About 85,966 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Starr Intll Company holds 1.3% or 54,021 shares. Us Savings Bank De invested in 5.13M shares or 0.9% of the stock. 9,161 are owned by Virtu Limited Liability. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 1,160 shares. 124 were accumulated by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc has 0.46% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 157,788 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% stake. Utah Retirement System holds 38,229 shares. Tiger Legatus Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3.69% or 130,000 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt reported 9,581 shares. Horizon Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Dimensional Fund Lp has 1.41 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il owns 0.31% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 848,458 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 157,764 shares.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.67 million for 25.53 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 767,844 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 5,416 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.06% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Td Capital Limited Com invested in 0.31% or 15,107 shares. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.14% or 4,677 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 60,783 shares. Raymond James Finance Advsr stated it has 79,578 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Limited Liability reported 28,072 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd has invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Brinker Cap reported 21,122 shares. Captrust Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 293 shares. Timessquare Cap Limited accumulated 0.49% or 646,400 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 5,131 shares. Swiss Retail Bank owns 406,800 shares.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $856.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares to 515,000 shares, valued at $58.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).