Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Increased Holding by $313,310; Denali Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 36.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 12,130 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 8,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.06. About 1.06M shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (RGA) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 22,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $156.45. About 77,507 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA); 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS

More notable recent Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) news were published by: Insurancenewsnet.com which released: “RGA Elects New Member to Board of Directors – Insurance News Net” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GameStop Doubles-Down on Retail Innovation, Partners with R/GA to Re-Design the Future of the Cultural Gaming Experience – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2018. More interesting news about Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RGAx to Acquire LOGiQ3 Group – Business Wire” published on January 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RGA, Horace Mann wrap up $2.9B annuity reinsurance deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 71,100 shares to 136,300 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,900 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset owns 3,776 shares. Sit Assocs has invested 0.29% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Schroder Invest Management Group Inc stated it has 0.16% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.06% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). 4,611 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Invs Company Ltd. Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 215 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 13,952 shares stake. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 4,278 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 571,228 shares. 33,403 were accumulated by Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company. 13,501 were reported by Gulf Bankshares (Uk). Mariner Limited Com has invested 0.11% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Andra Ap accumulated 0.22% or 53,100 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 21,254 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd reported 230,184 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 66 shares stake. Bluestein R H Co accumulated 0.01% or 2,615 shares. Marietta Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 4,677 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 69,951 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 5,416 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Incorporated owns 525,815 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division reported 26,939 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co invested in 33,108 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,646 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Pointstate Cap Lp owns 139,600 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Co has 587,545 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 1.64M shares.