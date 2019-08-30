Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Shareholder Hendershot Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Share Value Rose, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Raised Position by $19.17 Million

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 40,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 29,120 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 69,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $101.64. About 635,908 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 497,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.59M, up from 403,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $255.7. About 95,182 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,299 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Albion Finance Ut stated it has 7,600 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 720,240 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 3,076 shares. Coldstream Cap Management stated it has 0.09% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 14 were reported by Sandy Spring Natl Bank. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 33,108 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.25% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has 1,256 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.49% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 250,812 shares. 65 were reported by Parkside Fin Bankshares Trust. Brinker Cap accumulated 21,122 shares. Hudock Group Limited Liability Com invested in 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 19,339 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.24 million for 24.20 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98 million and $291.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 415 shares to 4,927 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,200 shares to 79,927 shares, valued at $93.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 194,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,663 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (NYSE:PXD).