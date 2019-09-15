Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Shareholder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Decreased Holding by $1.28 Million; As Berkley W R (WRB) Shares Rose, New Vernon Investment Management Lifted by $3.08 Million Its Position

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 83.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 11,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 2,428 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $264,000, down from 14,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $97.1. About 2.25 million shares traded or 86.64% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 1415.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 47,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The hedge fund held 50,734 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 413,150 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: WEC Energy, Tractor Supply and C.H. Robinson – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of TSCO April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tractor Supply COO resigns – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Company Promotes Mary Winn Pilkington to Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark State Bank & reported 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Moreover, Perkins Coie Tru has 0.01% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Fund Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 76,265 shares. Webster Bancorp N A reported 400 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company holds 958,613 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hexavest holds 630,540 shares. United Fire Grp holds 0.31% or 8,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 47 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Scout Investments stated it has 216,070 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.28% or 304,495 shares. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability Company has 152 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs holds 0% or 561 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Llc holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 30,968 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has 11,202 shares.