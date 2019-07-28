Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Market Value Rose While Park Presidio Capital Decreased by $25.67 Million Its Stake; Stockbridge Partners Maintains Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 3,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,205 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.30M, up from 125,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s early failures; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 15/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 06/04/2018 – EPA Chief’s Job Status | Trump’s New Trade Threat | Trump’s Beef With Amazon; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 25/05/2018 – Alexa, No! An Echo Recorded a Private Conversation and Shared It by Mistake, Amazon Confirms; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Amazon severs ties with top Washingon lobbying firms; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Lifts Nasdaq To Another Record, Set For Eighth Straight Positive Session — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – The Information: Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 43.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 264,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.24 million, down from 604,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $109.95. About 1.46M shares traded or 26.87% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lone Pine Cap Ltd Llc holds 651,661 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc owns 38,701 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Condor Capital invested in 1,647 shares or 0.48% of the stock. 450 were accumulated by Asset Management Grp Inc. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 146,120 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisor Prtn Lc has 2.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc reported 168 shares. 732 were accumulated by Miles Capital. Whalerock Point Partners has invested 1.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Investment House Lc owns 18,002 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 0.28% stake. Live Your Vision Ltd owns 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3 shares. Victory Cap Inc invested in 0.22% or 54,963 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests accumulated 184,521 shares or 2.4% of the stock. Axiom Int Invsts Limited Liability Com De holds 3.14% or 57,527 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FAANG Shares Mixed As Alphabet’s Earnings Beat Expectations, Amazon’s Fall Short – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: TSLA, AAL, ALGN, DOW – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com and Google Are (Mostly) Burying the Hatchet – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,950 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 17,543 are held by Strs Ohio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 301,877 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.06% stake. Covington Capital invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 136,000 are owned by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. The Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Ltd has invested 0.42% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 1.88M were accumulated by Waddell And Reed. Westpac Bk reported 13,322 shares. Cookson Peirce And has 89,295 shares. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership owns 71,751 shares. Moreover, Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 6,851 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 533,101 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Usa Fincl Portformulas stated it has 16,876 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg has 0.04% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 43,735 shares.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Tractor Supply Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:TSCO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tractor Supply Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $856.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $58.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).