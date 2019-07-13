Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Market Value Rose While National Asset Management Increased Holding; As Applied Materials (AMAT) Share Price Rose, Private Capital Advisors Has Increased Position

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 108.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 3,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,962 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, up from 2,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 895,495 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 259.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 137,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 190,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 52,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 8.33 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And holds 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 490,969 shares. Tanaka Capital Incorporated has 0.69% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 5,777 shares. Rech Glob Investors reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1,313 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 81,986 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd accumulated 16,111 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Monetary Mngmt Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 500 shares. Laffer Investments holds 51,330 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Savant Cap holds 7,030 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. North Star Management invested in 0.1% or 21,006 shares. First Interstate National Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.52% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Jane Street Group Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 243,437 shares.

