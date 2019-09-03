Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holding Increased by Shellback Capital Lp; As Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Shares Rose, Holder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Increased Its Stake

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,276 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 4,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $182.12. About 356,458 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500.

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $100.81. About 379,479 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.20 million were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. American Century holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 900,835 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 5 shares stake. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough & has 0.06% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Wells Fargo Mn has 0.05% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 1.64M shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability accumulated 4,225 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,760 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser owns 22,748 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp holds 0.04% or 114,446 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 0.08% or 5,932 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 232,646 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 322,620 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 4,542 shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 0.05% or 5,302 shares.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 51,853 shares to 52,144 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 20,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,272 shares, and cut its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

