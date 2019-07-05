Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holding Has Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company; Taubman Ctrs (TCO) Holding Held by Honeywell International Inc

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO) by 51.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 12,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 24,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Taubman Ctrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.76. About 59,305 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 5.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 25/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS FILES PROXY SEEKING SUPPORT FOR TCO PROPOSALS; 08/05/2018 – IGNORE: LITT’S TAUBMAN CENTERS PROPOSALS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 21/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS NOMINATES DIRECTOR TO TAUBMAN CENTERS BOARD; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Activist investor takes aim at Taubman Centers again; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers Sees FY18 FFO $3.56/Shr-FFO $3.70/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers 1Q Net $34.6M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Exits Stake in Taubman Centers; 08/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS URGES TCO END DUAL-CLASS VOTING SHR STRUCTURE; 26/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS SENT LETTER TO TAUBMAN CENTERS SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING ITS NOMINATION OF JONATHAN LITT FOR ELECTION TO TAUBMAN BOARD; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.04, EST. 75C

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 36.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,130 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 8,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 235,674 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,244 shares to 8,565 shares, valued at $15.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,330 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd stated it has 0.09% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Pdts Prns Ltd Com has 98,682 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 0.11% or 2.66 million shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 165,764 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Df Dent stated it has 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 55,900 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 15,709 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 410,663 shares. Park Presidio Capital Limited Liability holds 3.88% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 340,000 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division invested in 26,939 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.01% or 131,694 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd stated it has 2,798 shares. Moreover, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Gru Ltd has 4.77% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 350,834 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% stake.

