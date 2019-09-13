Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holder Tuttle Tactical Management Increased Stake by $1.08 Million; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) Has Decreased as Stock Rose

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 101,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 468,492 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.45M, down from 569,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $93.04. About 273,685 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 10,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 20,540 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 10,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $99.22. About 550,206 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 78,467 shares to 230,327 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) by 50,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $921.18M for 18.17 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $254.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,437 shares to 33,756 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 23,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,151 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

