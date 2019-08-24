Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holder Shellback Capital LP Has Upped Its Stake by $3.40 Million as Stock Value Rose; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Decreased Hexcel (HXL) Position by $450,294; Valuation Rose

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 2.03 million shares traded or 79.21% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp (HXL) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 6,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 117,877 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, down from 124,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Hexcel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 515,459 shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.87M for 22.76 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

