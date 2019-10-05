Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Lowered Its Position by $8.82 Million as Share Value Rose; As Viacom (VIAB) Stock Value Rose, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Upped Its Stake by $1.60 Million

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 81,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 269,122 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.28 million, down from 350,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.11. About 1.18 million shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 55,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 190,510 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, up from 135,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 3.67M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – REDSTONE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR VIACOM’S BAKISH IN A CBS DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Anticipates More Than $100 Million in Cost Savings in Fiscal 2018; 09/03/2018 – silew: Viacom, CBS not in active merger discussions: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc and CBS Corp are no; 02/04/2018 – Mz Trading: $CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC $VIAB TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE-SOURCES via RTRS; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Says Turnaround On Track in Bid to Shore Up Business; 13/03/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Sources close to $CBS- $VIAB tell me conversations between both special committees about a potential merger are; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family moves to cement control over CBS; 17/04/2018 – On The Heels Of MTV’s Third Consecutive Quarter Of Growth The 2018 “MTV VMAs” Will Return To NYC And Air Live From Radio City Music Hall On Monday, August 20, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Academy and Grammy Award Winner, Jamie Foxx to Host “BET Awards” 2018; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Tractor Supply (TSCO) – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ U.S.-China Hope Boosts Market; S&P Flirts With New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Tractor Supply Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:TSCO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Company Promotes Mary Winn Pilkington to Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles LP invested in 96,131 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 182,747 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.05% or 395,700 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 5,098 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Synovus Corp has invested 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.06% or 9,708 shares. Ifrah has 0.37% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 254,292 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 159,000 shares. Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 15,973 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank reported 23,435 shares stake. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Van Eck Associates holds 0.11% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 212,404 shares. Css Ltd Liability Company Il reported 0.01% stake. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 56,267 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $842.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16,120 shares to 128,105 shares, valued at $22.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 93,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 818,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.22M for 22.17 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Institucion De Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico by 161,500 shares to 39,600 shares, valued at $303,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mid (VOE) by 22,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,640 shares, and cut its stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Viacom Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VIAB) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Viacom (VIAB) Said to Emerge as Front-Runner for Stake in Miramax – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Benzinga” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Viacom News: VIA Stock Surges on Renewed AT&T Deal – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Viacom (VIAB) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 16, 2018.