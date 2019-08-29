Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holder Hendershot Investments Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Wedge Capital Management L LP Upped Its Holding in Global Brass And Copper Holdings (BRSS) as Stock Price Were Volatile

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc. (BRSS) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 8,916 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 53,706 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 44,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $965.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 248,758 shares traded or 30.50% up from the average. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q EPS 71c; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 14/05/2018 – Walthausen Buys New 1.2% Position in Global Brass; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBAL BRASS-COPPER’S CFR TO BA3-LIQUIDITY RAT; 11/05/2018 – Global Brass Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Brass and Copper Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRSS); 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper Backs View of 2018 Shipment Volumes 570M Pounds to 610M Pounds; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 40,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 29,120 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 69,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $102.23. About 1.38M shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,640 shares. Endurance Wealth accumulated 48 shares. First Fincl Corp In reported 0.04% stake. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc holds 5,628 shares. 34,867 are owned by Trexquant Invest L P. Sun Life invested in 206 shares. Century Inc holds 0.09% or 900,835 shares. Chilton Co Lc invested in 128,044 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0.05% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Asset Management Inc reported 0.07% stake. Welch Forbes Limited Liability reported 67,473 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 14,091 are held by Cibc Asset. Df Dent has 12,609 shares.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tractor Supply Company’s (NASDAQ:TSCO) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tractor Supply Honors Pets and Animals of All Kinds With Monthlong Out Here With Animals Celebration – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Tractor Supply Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:TSCO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting TSCO Put And Call Options For April 26th – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98M and $291.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 8,827 shares to 101,892 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.67 million for 24.34 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold BRSS shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.49 million shares or 0.49% more from 20.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl owns 418,729 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sterling Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 23,325 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 0% or 1.93M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 33,556 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 91,306 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp holds 0% in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) or 56,900 shares. Walthausen & Ltd reported 1.65% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). 9,864 are held by Convergence Prtn Limited Co. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 10,285 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zebra Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 7,502 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Indexiq Advisors Lc holds 0.05% or 46,293 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 103,685 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 35,634 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.02% in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4,601 shares to 150,525 shares, valued at $15.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 14,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC).

More notable recent Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Global Brass And Copper Holdings For The Enterprising Value Investor – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 15, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Wieland Group and Global Brass and Copper Complete Merger – GuruFocus.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes – Business Wire” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (BRSS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BRSS Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.