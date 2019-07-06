Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holder Hendershot Investments Has Cut Its Position as Valuation Rose; Capstead Mtg (CMO) Market Valuation Rose While Indexiq Advisors Upped by $1.37 Million Its Stake

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 40,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,120 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 69,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $110.47. About 689,850 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 239.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 171,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,640 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 71,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $722.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 289,031 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has declined 4.18% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,137 activity.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,991 shares to 52,784 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 33,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,919 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Curncyshs Japanese Y.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98 million and $291.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,022 shares to 53,628 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 8,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,892 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.