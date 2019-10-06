Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $3.05 Million; Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding by $653,800; Stock Value Rose

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 28,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 152,988 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.65 million, down from 181,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.11. About 1.18M shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 68.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 11,483 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 6,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $123.88. About 315,733 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DKS or TSCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tractor Supply Company Promotes Mary Winn Pilkington to Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Tractor Supply Company’s (NASDAQ:TSCO) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: WEC Energy, Tractor Supply and C.H. Robinson – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.22M for 22.17 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Alliance Data Included in FTSE4Good Index Series for Second Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Renren Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Struggling With Its 7.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

