Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holder Alliancebernstein LP Trimmed Its Stake by $754,563; Lionstone Capital Management Position in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Lowered as Valuation Declined

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 7,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The hedge fund held 322,620 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.54M, down from 330,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $100.05. About 324,215 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 170,700 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.11 million, down from 185,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $137.36. About 266,364 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.67 million for 23.82 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 11,800 shares to 284,978 shares, valued at $29.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola European Partners by 1.94M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.