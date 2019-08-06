Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO) Shares Rose While Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding; Redwood Capital Management Increases Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 13,725 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 17,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $102.75. About 1.39M shares traded or 21.80% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 17.06 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Capital Limited Liability Com holds 50,716 shares. Pointstate Cap LP holds 162,900 shares. Beach Point Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.71M shares. Selz Limited Liability Corp accumulated 878,200 shares. Nomura Hldgs stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Reilly Advsrs owns 2,612 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 300,041 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 16.23 million were accumulated by Silver Point Capital Limited Partnership. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.05M shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company holds 763,143 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Serengeti Asset Mngmt LP holds 300,000 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 204,681 shares. The Nevada-based Jabodon Pt has invested 3.6% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Icahn Carl C has 99.25 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50,000 shares to 99,000 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 246,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 23, 2019 : SNAP, CZR, PFE, QQQ, AVP, BAC, FDC, T, HBAN, INTC, BCRX, IGOV – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CZR May 31st Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GWR, ORIT, and CZR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 8,196 shares to 297,002 shares, valued at $74.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 157,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 751,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Schroder Inv Group has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Moreover, First Personal Fincl Serv has 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 73 shares. Albion Fincl Group Ut has invested 0.1% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 18,237 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Ftb Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,247 shares. Trexquant Investment L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 34,867 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP invested in 0.05% or 41,242 shares. Comerica State Bank has invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,049 shares. Natixis holds 0.03% or 55,632 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 9,636 shares. Burney Com invested in 10,286 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 4,514 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Tractor Supply (TSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “American Eagle (AEO) Rewards Shareholders With More Buybacks – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 23rd – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Powell Testimony Weighs on Stocks – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Omits Key Positions to Boost Savings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.