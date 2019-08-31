TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Both TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.41 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Risk and Volatility

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.39 and its 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ImmunoGen Inc.’s 2.28 beta is the reason why it is 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc. has 4.7 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $2, while its potential upside is 263.64%. Competitively ImmunoGen Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.08, with potential upside of 86.76%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ImmunoGen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.7% and 80.3%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.89%. Competitively, 0.6% are ImmunoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.