TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

We will be contrasting the differences between TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 14.16 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.39 beta indicates that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Chimerix Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and has 13.6 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $2, and a 263.64% upside potential. On the other hand, Chimerix Inc.’s potential upside is 73.27% and its consensus price target is $3.5. Based on the results given earlier, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Chimerix Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 76.5% respectively. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.89%. Comparatively, Chimerix Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.