TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

We will be comparing the differences between TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 74.43 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Volatility and Risk

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 139.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Celsion Corporation’s 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Celsion Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $2, and a 334.69% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.2% of Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 8.89% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Celsion Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.