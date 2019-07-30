TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108% -67.3% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.2% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.23% 1.48% -33.98% -52.45% -72.24% 7.94% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.