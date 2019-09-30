TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Both TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 15.31M -1.13 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 6 0.00 42.37M -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,046,159,968.17% -132.9% -75.9% Avid Bioservices Inc. 687,824,675.32% -16.4% -11.1%

Volatility & Risk

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.39 and it happens to be 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Avid Bioservices Inc. on the other hand, has 2.85 beta which makes it 185.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Avid Bioservices Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $2, and a 347.43% upside potential. Meanwhile, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 88.68%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.89% are TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.