TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

As Biotechnology companies, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 15.31M -1.13 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 -0.27 49.77M 12.15 5.16

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,076,768,488.75% -132.9% -75.9% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 96,285,548.46% 84.7% 76.3%

Risk and Volatility

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 139.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.42 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $2, with potential upside of 389.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.89%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -30.16% weaker performance while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.