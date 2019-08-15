TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.31 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.39 beta indicates that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Agenus Inc. has beta of 1.81 which is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Agenus Inc. is $5, which is potential 80.51% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 33.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.89% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Agenus Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Agenus Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.