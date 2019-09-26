TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Since TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 3 3.91 N/A -1.02 0.00

Demonstrates TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Risk and Volatility

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 139.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on the other hand, has 1.55 beta which makes it 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 324.36% for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $2. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 consensus target price and a 374.68% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 73.4% respectively. Insiders owned 8.89% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.