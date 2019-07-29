TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) Reaches $0.48 52 Week Low; Technical Communications Has 1 Sentiment

Technical Communications Corp (TCCO) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 2 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 2 sold and decreased positions in Technical Communications Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 41,074 shares, up from 32,682 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Technical Communications Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 0 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

The stock of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.45 target or 7.00% below today’s $0.48 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $14.37 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $0.45 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.01M less. The stock decreased 7.85% or $0.0409 during the last trading session, reaching $0.48. About 180,204 shares traded. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has declined 72.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TCON News: 09/04/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Previously Announced Private Placement and Appointment of Ted Wang, Ph.D., of Puiss; 21/03/2018 – FDA Approves Genentech’s Lucentis (ranibizumab injection) 0.3 mg Prefilled Syringe for Diabetic Macular Edema and Diabetic Retinopathy; 23/03/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals Enters into Agreement for $38.7M Private Placement; 22/03/2018 – Roche’s Lucentis 0.3 Mg Prefilled Syringe Receives FDA Approval; 10/04/2018 – TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS REGARDING ELECTION OF TED WANG TO BOARD, BOARD APPROVED AN INCREASE IN SIZE FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 19/04/2018 – DJ TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCON); 23/03/2018 – TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS TO APPOINT TED WANG, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER OF PUISSANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT TO BOARD FOLLOWING CLOSE; 09/05/2018 – THROMBOGENICS NV THR.BR – FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ANTI-PLGF (THR-317) IN COMBINATION WITH ANTI-VEGF (RANIBIZUMAB, LUCENTIS®) IN PATIENTS WITH DME; 23/03/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces $38.7 Million Private Placement

The stock increased 2.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 18,033 shares traded. Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) has declined 20.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500.

Blackrock Inc. holds 0% of its portfolio in Technical Communications Corporation for 75 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 647 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in the company for 75 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, makes, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.68 million. The firm primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special activities land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

Analysts await TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.19 EPS, up 42.42% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% EPS growth.