TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) Reaches $0.42 52 Week Low; Lubys (LUB)’s Sentiment Is 0.88

The stock of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.41 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.42 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $12.51M company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $0.41 price target is reached, the company will be worth $375,420 less. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.0099 during the last trading session, reaching $0.418. About 88,278 shares traded. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has declined 82.40% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TCON News: 09/05/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $8.36M; 22/03/2018 – Roche: FDA Approves Lucentis 0.3 mg Prefilled Syringe; 21/03/2018 – FDA Approves Genentech’s Lucentis (ranibizumab injection) 0.3 mg Prefilled Syringe for Diabetic Macular Edema and Diabetic Retinopathy; 09/04/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Previously Announced Private Placement and Appointment of Ted Wang, Ph.D., of Puissance Capital Management, to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Eventide Asset Management LLC Exits Tracon Pharmaceuticals; 21/03/2018 FDA Approves Genentech’s Lucentis (ranibizumab injection) 0.3 mg Prefilled Syringe for Diabetic Macular Edema and Diabetic; 09/05/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $3M; 30/05/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Industry Veteran Mark Wiggins as Chief Business Officer; 02/04/2018 – LINDEN CAPITAL L.P. REPORTS 9.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS – FINANCING LED BY PUISSANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PARTICIPATION FROM NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES, 683 CAPITAL PARTNERS, OTHERS

Lubys Inc (LUB) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.52, from 0.36 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 7 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 8 reduced and sold their equity positions in Lubys Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 9.86 million shares, down from 9.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Lubys Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

Analysts await TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, up 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% EPS growth.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration , and fibrotic diseases. The company has market cap of $12.51 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer.

LubyÂ’s, Inc. operates as a multi-brand restaurant firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $57.30 million. It operates through three divisions: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s primary brands include LubyÂ’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – WorldÂ’s Greatest Hamburgers, and LubyÂ’s Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise and Bob LubyÂ’s Seafood.

