TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) EPS Estimated At $-0.19; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to report $-0.19 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 36.67% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -9.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.0141 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3949. About 78,477 shares traded. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has declined 82.40% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TCON News: 19/04/2018 – DJ TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCON); 09/05/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $8.36M; 22/03/2018 – Roche: Lucentis 0.3 mg Prefilled Syringe to Be Available in 2Q; 23/03/2018 – TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS – FINANCING LED BY PUISSANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PARTICIPATION FROM NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES, 683 CAPITAL PARTNERS, OTHERS; 09/04/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Previously Announced Private Placement and Appointment of Ted Wang of Puissance Cap Management to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Eventide Asset Management LLC Exits Tracon Pharmaceuticals; 23/03/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces $38.7 Million Private Placement; 21/03/2018 – FDA OKS GENENTECH’S LUCENTIS (RANIBIZUMAB INJECTION) 0.3 MG PRE; 23/03/2018 – TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO USE PROCEEDS TO FUND DEVELOPMENT OF TRC105, TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT OF OTHER ASSETS SUCH AS TRC253; 09/05/2018 – TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration , and fibrotic diseases. The company has market cap of $11.82 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. It currently has negative earnings. The company's other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.06 billion. The Company’s products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. It has a 23.17 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these services and products.

