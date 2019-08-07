TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) EPS Estimated At $-0.19; New Generation Advisors Has Upped American Airlines Group (AAL) Holding By $1.10 Million

New Generation Advisors Llc increased American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) stake by 1304.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Generation Advisors Llc acquired 35,404 shares as American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)’s stock declined 10.03%. The New Generation Advisors Llc holds 38,119 shares with $1.21 million value, up from 2,715 last quarter. American Airlines Group Inc now has $13.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 2.39M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027

Analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to report $-0.19 EPS on August, 14. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has declined 82.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. Some Historical TCON News: 30/05/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Industry Veteran Mark Wiggins as Chief Business Officer; 09/05/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $3M; 21/03/2018 – GENENTECH – PREFILLED SYRINGE OPTIONS ARE NOW FDA-APPROVED FOR ALL LUCENTIS INDICATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 23/03/2018 – TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS TO APPOINT TED WANG, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER OF PUISSANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT TO BOARD FOLLOWING CLOSE; 22/03/2018 – Roche: Lucentis 0.3 mg Prefilled Syringe to Be Available in 2Q; 09/04/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Previously Announced Private Placement and Appointment of Ted Wang, Ph.D., of Puissance Capital Management, to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – FDA Approves Genentech's Lucentis (ranibizumab injection) 0.3 mg Prefilled Syringe for Diabetic Macular Edema and Diabetic Retinopathy; 04/05/2018 – TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ON APRIL 30, PATRICIA L. BITAR NOTIFIED THAT RESIGNING AS CO'S CFO, EFFECTIVE JUNE 15, 2018- SEC FILING

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration , and fibrotic diseases. The company has market cap of $12.50 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. It currently has negative earnings. The company's other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer.

Among 3 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Airlines Group had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Citigroup.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by KERR DEREK J, worth $138,820. Shares for $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. 4,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. Isom Robert D Jr also bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40M was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of stock.