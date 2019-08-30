TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Comparing side by side

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.22 N/A -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Risk and Volatility

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.39 and it happens to be 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Vericel Corporation’s beta is 2.72 which is 172.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Vericel Corporation is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.2. Vericel Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 263.64% at a $2 average price target. On the other hand, Vericel Corporation’s potential upside is 42.08% and its average price target is $23.5. Based on the data given earlier, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Vericel Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 89% of Vericel Corporation shares. 8.89% are TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Vericel Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -30.16% weaker performance while Vericel Corporation has 9.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.