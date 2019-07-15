TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Comparing side by side

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 103 2.08 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108% -67.3% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.69 beta means TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 169.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

On the other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation’s potential upside is 78.71% and its average target price is $136.14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.2% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. 0.4% are TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.23% 1.48% -33.98% -52.45% -72.24% 7.94% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.