TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 102.89 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108% -67.3% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 169.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Synlogic Inc.’s 138.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.38 beta.

Liquidity

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Synlogic Inc. which has a 14.9 Current Ratio and a 14.9 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.2% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.1% of Synlogic Inc. shares. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.23% 1.48% -33.98% -52.45% -72.24% 7.94% Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Synlogic Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.