TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.16 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 139.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Fortress Biotech Inc. has beta of 2.43 which is 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 733.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.89% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.