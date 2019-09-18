TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Demonstrates TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility and Risk

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.39. From a competition point of view, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 334.69% at a $2 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.89%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.