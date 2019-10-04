TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Contrasting side by side

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 15.31M -1.13 0.00 CohBar Inc. 1 0.00 27.69M -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,081,102,837.59% -132.9% -75.9% CohBar Inc. 1,930,020,213.29% -76% -62.3%

Risk & Volatility

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta, while its volatility is 139.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CohBar Inc.’s beta is 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and has 15.5 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$2 is TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 389.12%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.7% and 9.5%. Insiders owned roughly 8.89% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 32.85% of CohBar Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than CohBar Inc.

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.