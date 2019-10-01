TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Contrasting side by side

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 15.31M -1.13 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.00M -4.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,046,159,968.17% -132.9% -75.9% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 179,445,350.73% -56.7% -51.3%

Risk & Volatility

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.39 beta. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 68.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is 12.2. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 347.43% and an $2 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 233.33% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 8.89% are TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -30.16% weaker performance while Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 62.01% stronger performance.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.