TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 15.31M -1.13 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 60 1.87 33.37M 2.30 19.05

Table 1 demonstrates TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,076,768,488.75% -132.9% -75.9% Cambrex Corporation 55,989,932.89% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 139.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s 135.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Cambrex Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 397.39% for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $2. Cambrex Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $57.5 average price target and a -3.38% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Cambrex Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 0% respectively. 8.89% are TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -30.16% weaker performance while Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Cambrex Corporation beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.