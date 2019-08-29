TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Comparing side by side

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $45, while its potential upside is 53.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 66.1% respectively. 8.89% are TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.