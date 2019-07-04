TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 89.67 N/A -7.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108% -67.3% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Risk and Volatility

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.55 beta and it is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

Competitively the average target price of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $127, which is potential 74.83% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 89.3%. Insiders owned 0.4% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.23% 1.48% -33.98% -52.45% -72.24% 7.94% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.