TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Comparison side by side

Both TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 15.31M -1.13 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 54.95M -0.43 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,046,159,968.17% -132.9% -75.9% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 30,732,662,192.39% -264.5% -178.4%

Volatility & Risk

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 139.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a 0.76 beta and it is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$2 is TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 333.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 6.4% respectively. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.89%. Comparatively, 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.