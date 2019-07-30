TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) Analysts See $-0.19 EPS; Entravision Communications (EVC)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

Entravision Communications Corp (EVC) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 50 funds started new and increased holdings, while 46 cut down and sold their stakes in Entravision Communications Corp. The funds in our database reported: 49.48 million shares, down from 49.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Entravision Communications Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 34 Increased: 33 New Position: 17.

Analysts await Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.04 per share. EVC’s profit will be $5.13 million for 13.38 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Entravision Communications Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media firm that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico. The company has market cap of $274.19 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. It has a 18.77 P/E ratio. It owns and operates television stations that broadcast drama shows, talk shows, novelas, entertainment magazines, news magazines, national news, specials, late news, childrenÂ’s programs, sports, reality, comedy shows, and movies.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation for 503,357 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 561,271 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.2% invested in the company for 2.27 million shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.13% in the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 70,000 shares.

