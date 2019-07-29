TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) Analysts See $-0.19 EPS; 3 Analysts Covering Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to report $-0.19 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 42.42% from last quarter’s $-0.33 EPS. After having $-0.24 EPS previously, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -20.83% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.0047 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5162. About 182,761 shares traded. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has declined 72.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TCON News: 23/03/2018 – TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS – FINANCING LED BY PUISSANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PARTICIPATION FROM NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES, 683 CAPITAL PARTNERS, OTHERS; 23/03/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals Enters into Agreement for $38.7M Private Placement; 04/05/2018 – TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ON APRIL 30, PATRICIA L. BITAR NOTIFIED THAT RESIGNING AS CO’S CFO, EFFECTIVE JUNE 15, 2018- SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Roche: FDA Approves Lucentis 0.3 mg Prefilled Syringe; 09/04/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Previously Announced Private Placement and Appointment of Ted Wang of Puissance Cap Management to Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS REGARDING ELECTION OF TED WANG TO BOARD, BOARD APPROVED AN INCREASE IN SIZE FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces $38.7 Million Private Placement; 22/03/2018 – Roche: Lucentis 0.3 mg Prefilled Syringe to Be Available in 2Q; 09/05/2018 – TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 09/05/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $3M

Among 5 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wynn Resorts had 13 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The company was initiated on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $155 target. Jefferies upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $170 target in Monday, April 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, March 6. See Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: Limited – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $135.0000 130.0000

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Limited – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $130.0000 135.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: Limited – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $145 New Target: $155 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $119 New Target: $170 Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $108 Initiate

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration , and fibrotic diseases. The company has market cap of $15.45 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. It currently has negative earnings. The company's other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 45 investors sold Wynn Resorts, Limited shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House has invested 0.44% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). First Republic Management Inc holds 5,420 shares. 169,320 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has 178 shares. North Star Investment stated it has 2,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advisors invested 0.04% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Wright Service Incorporated holds 0.18% or 3,642 shares in its portfolio. Lone Pine Limited Liability Corp holds 4.15% or 5.96M shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moreover, Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp has 0.05% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 4,678 shares. Waddell & Reed holds 582,661 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 727,555 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 250 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 10,121 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $138.35. About 707,515 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CONSIDERED 50 BOARD CANDIDATES; 15/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF CONSENT SOLICITATION BY WY; 09/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Corrine Clement Named VP of New Culture and Community Department; 30/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN:CONCERNED MGMT SUGGESTED SELLING WYNN BOSTON HARBOR; 16/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – CO AND KIM SINATRA HAVE RELEASED THEIR CLAIMS BROUGHT AGAINST ELAINE WYNN; 23/03/2018 – WYNN MACAU LTD 1128.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS HK$3.70 BLN VS HK$1.44 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine P. Wynn Files Investor Presentation; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Board Intends to Continue Its Work; 11/05/2018 – Steve Wynn resigned from the company in February following sexual misconduct allegations; 14/05/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 2 more board directors out at Wynn Resorts #8NN

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. The company has market cap of $14.90 billion. As of February 15, 2017, the companyÂ’s Wynn Macau resorts had approximately 284,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 303 table games and 957 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 57,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and the Rotunda show. It has a 16.97 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated Wynn Palace resort with a total of approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 304 table games and 996 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 10 food and beverage outlets; 105,000 square feet of retail space; 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays.

